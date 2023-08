MLS : l’Inter Miami de Lionel Messi accroché par Nashville

https://www.intermiamicf.com/news/match-recap-inter-miami-cf-earns-a-point-secures-clean-sheet-at-home-against-nas

Inter Miami CF (6W-14L-4D, 22 points) secured a point and a clean sheet in a scoreless draw against Nashville SC (11W-9L-6D, 39 points) at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday night to extend the team’s ongoing Club-record unbeaten streak to 10.