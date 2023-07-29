1 - 0
71'
Amicaux Club 2023 Club Friendlies 1
Barcelone
1 - 0
71'
MT : 1-0
Real Madrid
Diffusé sur L'équipe
0'
15'
15'
O. Dembélé
20'
20'
Vinícius Júnior
25'
25'
A. Tchouameni
28'
A. Christensen > Eric García
34'
34'
E. Camavinga
42'
x2
x2
42'
F. de Jong
45+3'
Dani Carvajal
43'
İ. Gündoğan > Sergi Roberto
45'
F. Mendy > Fran García
MT
58'
x2
58'
F. Valverde > T. Kroos
58'
E. Camavinga > L. Modrić
66'
x2
66'
O. Dembélé > Raphinha
66'
Pedri > Fermín
71'
71'
Oriol Romeu
90'
Temps forts
Pas d'événements majeurs
MT
1 - 0
20'
Vinícius Júnior (Penalty manqué)
15'
O. Dembélé (PD Pedri)
Possession 51% Barcelone Real Madrid
Tirs 9 5 16 4 4 20
Grosses occasions créées 100% Real Madrid 1 Barcelone 0
Compositions Barcelone 4-3-3 Real Madrid 4-3-1-2

Sondages

Quel sera le résultat de ce Clasico ?

Stats joueurs

Meilleur buteur Ousmane Dembélé Ousmane Dembélé #7 Attaquant Barcelone
Meilleur passeur Pedri Pedri #8 Milieu Barcelone
Duels gagnés Frenkie de Jong Frenkie de Jong #21 Milieu Barcelone
Tirs cadrés Ousmane Dembélé Ousmane Dembélé #7 Attaquant Barcelone
Interceptions Federico Valverde Federico Valverde #15 Milieu Real Madrid CF

Analyse avant-match

Série en cours
D
V
D
V
D
V
V
N
V
V
Rencontres précédentes
48% 24 Victoires 16% 8 Nuls 36% 18 Victoires

Blessures & suspensions

Pedri Pedri Ischio-jambiers Íñigo Martínez Íñigo Martínez Ischio-jambiers Ronald Araújo Ronald Araújo Elongation du mollet

Top commentaires

Marseillais 29/07 Bin regarde sur la chaîne 2 Répondre
Match Barcelone - Real Madrid en direct commenté

Club Friendlies 1 de Amicaux Club - samedi 29 juillet 2023

Bienvenue sur le live de FootMercato pour suivre ce match de football en direct entre Barcelone et Real Madrid (Amicaux Club, Club Friendlies 1)

Suivez en live sur Foot Mercato, le match de Club Friendlies 1 de Amicaux Club entre Barcelone et Real Madrid. Ce match aura lieu le samedi 29 juillet 2023 à 23:00. Retrouvez les stats, les compositions, les buts et les buteurs pour suivre le score en direct. N'hésitez pas à commenter et débattre du match en direct avec la communauté.

Vous pouvez aussi retrouver plus d’informations concernant les équipes et effectifs grâce à nos fiches détaillées : Barcelone et Real Madrid.

On en parle

Arbitres

Allen Chapman arbitre principal

Lieu du match

AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas
AT&T Stadium
  • Année de construction : 2009
  • Surface : gazon synthétique
  • Capacité : 108713
  • Affluence moyenne : 41229
  • Affluence maximum : 41229
  • Affluence minimum : 41229
  • % de remplissage : 38

Match en direct

Date 29 juillet 2023 23:00
Compétition Amicaux Club
Saison 2023
Phase Club Friendlies 1
Diffusion L'équipe
Code BAR-RMA
Zone International
Équipe à domicile FC Barcelone
Équipe à l'extérieur Real Madrid
Résultats En direct
Buteurs En direct
Événements En direct
Compositions En direct
Statistiques En direct
FAQ

Sur quelle chaîne TV et à quelle heure voir le match entre Barcelone et Real Madrid en France ?

Le match est à suivre en direct le 29 juillet 2023 à 23:00 sur L'équipe.

Quelles sont les compositions officielles du match entre Barcelone et Real Madrid ?

FC Barcelone : le coach Xavi a choisi une formation en 6-3-1 : M. ter Stegen, Baldé, A. Christensen, J. Koundé, R. Araujo, F. de Jong, Oriol Romeu, İ. Gündoğan, Pedri, O. Dembélé, R. Lewandowski.

Real Madrid : de son côté, l'équipe dirigée par C. Ancelotti évolue dans un système de jeu en 4-3-1-2 : T. Courtois, F. Mendy, D. Alaba, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, E. Camavinga, A. Tchouameni, F. Valverde, J. Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo.

Qui arbitre le match Barcelone Real Madrid ?

Allen Chapman est au sifflet pour cette rencontre.

Où se joue le match Barcelone Real Madrid ?

Arlington, Texas accueille le match au AT&T Stadium.

Quelle est la date et l'heure du match Barcelone Real Madrid ?

Match à suivre en direct sur Foot Mercato le 29 juillet 2023, coup d'envoi 23:00.

Qui a marqué le but pour Barcelone ?

Un seul but a été inscrit pour Barcelone par O. Dembélé 15'.

Top commentaires

Marseillais 29/07 Bin regarde sur la chaîne 2 Répondre
