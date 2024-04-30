Le drôle de partenariat d’Erling Haaland avec un jeu vidéo

Par Antonin Courchay
1 min.
Erling Haaland @Maxppp

Considéré comme une des têtes d’affiches du football mondial, Erling Haaland a la cote auprès des observateurs. Le jeu vidéo Clash of Clans l’a bien compris, et a signé un nouveau contrat avec l’attaquant de Manchester City.

Clash of Clans
Haaland for the Win! That’s right, long-time player of Clash of Clans, @ErlingHaaland is coming to Clash of Clans TOMORROW!

Get ready for a full month of Challenges, Skins, Troops, Events, and more! Learn more: https://t.co/6gUgVAOuxy https://apps.apple.com/story/id1740545362?itsct=TOD_SC02_PT069_US_S_1740545362&itscg=as10001 ‎Team Up With Haaland in Clash of Clans : App Store Story ‎Learn about Team Up With Haaland in Clash of Clans on App Store.
«C’est vrai, le joueur de longue date de Clash of Clans, Erling Haaland arrive sur Clash of Clans demain», a écrit le compte officiel du jeu vidéo sur X. Le Norvégien aura son propre personnage dans le jeu, disponible dès mercredi.

