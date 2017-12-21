C’est désormais officiel, le Bayern Munich offre un joli cadeau de Noël en avance à Kingsley Coman (21 ans), auteur d’une belle première partie de saison sous les ordres de Jupp Heynckes.
Le jeune attaquant international tricolore (15 sélections, 1 but) vient de parapher un nouveau contrat courant jusqu’en juin 2023. L’ancien Parisien était jusqu’ici lié aux Bavarois jusqu’en juin 2020.
#FCBayern verlängert vorzeitig mit Kingsley #Coman bis 2023.
https://t.co/0xyzHMi39E #Coman2023 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/Gv9XT3tH6g
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) 21 décembre 2017