Annoncé sur le départ alors que son contrat arrivait à expiration, Marouane Fellaini (30 ans) a finalement décidé de rempiler avec Manchester United.

Le milieu de terrain international belge est désormais lié avec les Red Devils jusqu’en juin 2020, avec une année supplémentaire en option.

