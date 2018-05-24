Tottenham n’a pas traîné pour clarifier l’avenir de son entraîneur Mauricio Pochettino. Ce dernier qui souhaitait récemment obtenir des garanties sur l’évolution des Spurs, a visiblement été satisfait de son entrevue avec son président Daniel Levy.

Le technicien argentin qui a qualifié le club londonien pour la prochaine Ligue des champions, poursuit l’aventure à Tottenham. Ce dernier a officialisé la prolongation de Pochettino jusqu’en 2023. L’ensemble du staff technique a également rempilé pour les cinq prochaines saisons.

We are delighted to announce that Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract with the Club, which runs until 2023.



First Team Coaching staff Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino & Toni Jimenez have also agreed new contracts.



More https://t.co/F4xw7B65E7 pic.twitter.com/fbmpHWoqPC

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 24 mai 2018