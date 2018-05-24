Tottenham n’a pas traîné pour clarifier l’avenir de son entraîneur Mauricio Pochettino. Ce dernier qui souhaitait récemment obtenir des garanties sur l’évolution des Spurs, a visiblement été satisfait de son entrevue avec son président Daniel Levy.

Le technicien argentin qui a qualifié le club londonien pour la prochaine Ligue des champions, poursuit l’aventure à Tottenham. Ce dernier a officialisé la prolongation de Pochettino jusqu’en 2023. L’ensemble du staff technique a également rempilé pour les cinq prochaines saisons.