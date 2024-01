L’Udinese bannit à vie 4 individus coupables de cris racistes envers Mike Maignan

https://www.udinese.it/Apps/WebObjects/Udinese.woa/wa/viewSection?id=72478&lang=eng

Official Statement < Club < News < Udinese

Udinese Calcio can confirm that has identified four further individuals relating to the incident of discrimination towards AC Milan player Mike Maignan These individuals will also be banned from the Bluenergy Stadium for life. As has been the case from the very beginning, the club has continued its work alongside the police, reaffirming its absolute determination to punish the culprits as evidence of its concrete commitment against any form of discrimination.