Etats-Unis : Folarin Balogun appelé pour la première fois avec les A

https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/06/callaghan-selects-24-player-biosteel-usmnt-training-camp-roster-ahead-of-concacaf-nations-league

Callaghan Selects 24-Player BioSteel USMNT Training Camp Roster Ahead Of Concacaf Nations League Title Defense | U.S. Soccer Official Website

Final 23-Player Roster Due June 5; USMNT Faces Mexico in Semifinal on June 15 in Las Vegas; USA, Canada, Mexico and Panama to Compete for Coveted Trophy