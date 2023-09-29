Bundesliga

Bayern : la grosse boulette de Matthijs De Ligt sur Lionel Messi

Par Matthieu Margueritte
Bayern : la grosse boulette de Matthijs De Ligt sur Lionel Messi @Maxppp

Le Bayern Munich adore poster des vidéos dans lesquelles les joueurs de Thomas Tuchel répondent à des questions. Mais la dernière vidéo risque de créer une petite polémique en Argentine. A cause de Matthijs De Ligt.

FC Bayern München
🤔 𝗠𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗵ä𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝘂 𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲 𝘇𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗹𝘁❓

🎥 Teil 2 der Rapid Fire-Fragen an unsere Jungs:
https://t.co/VFlEkzqHXh

#MiaSanMia #FCBayern https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufTCFGFivd4&feature=youtu.be Playing with the Kaiser, Zidane and Lahm? | Rapid Fire Questions with the team - Part 2 A lot of more questions for our FCB players: Which player from the past they like to play with, what languages they can speak and how they pass the time at a...
En effet, à la question « avec quel joueur retraité auriez-vous aimé jouer ? », le défenseur néerlandais a répondu : « Lionel Messi. » Peut-être qu’il n’est pas au courant de la signature de la Pulga à l’Inter Miami.

Pub. le MAJ le
