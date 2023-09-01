Michaël Cuisance prêté à Osnabrück

Après un prêt décevant à la Sampdoria, le milieu français Michaël Cuisance (24 ans) a été une nouvelle fois prêté par le club de Venezia, pensionnaire de Serie B. Il signe son retour en Allemagne et portera les couleurs du VfL Osnabrück en deuxième division allemande.
Venezia FC @VeneziaFC_EN – 22:00
Michaël Cuisance on loan to VfL Osnabrück.voir sur Twitter
https://t.co/NHr5sdl8qG https://www.veneziafc.it/en/news/michael-cuisance-on-loan-to-vfl-osnabrueck Michaël Cuisance on loan to VfL Osnabrück Venezia FC announce the loan of midfielder Michaël Cuisance, 24 y/o, to VfL Osnabrück for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Since joining Venezia in January 2022, Cuisance scored two goals and made two assists in his 26 appearances for the team in Serie A and Serie B. Good luck,
«Le Venezia FC annonce le prêt du milieu de terrain Michaël Cuisance, 24 ans, au VfL Osnabrück pour le reste de la saison 2023/24», est-il écrit dans le communiqué officiel du club de Venise. La saison passée, l’ancien joueur de l’OM et du Bayern avait disputé deux matchs avec la Sampdoria en Serie A.
