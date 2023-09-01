Michaël Cuisance prêté à Osnabrück

https://www.veneziafc.it/en/news/michael-cuisance-on-loan-to-vfl-osnabrueck

Michaël Cuisance on loan to VfL Osnabrück

Venezia FC announce the loan of midfielder Michaël Cuisance, 24 y/o, to VfL Osnabrück for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Since joining Venezia in January 2022, Cuisance scored two goals and made two assists in his 26 appearances for the team in Serie A and Serie B. Good luck,