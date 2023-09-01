Officiel 2. Bundesliga

Michaël Cuisance prêté à Osnabrück

Par Valentin Feuillette
1 min.
Michaël Cuisance prêté à Osnabrück @Maxppp

Après un prêt décevant à la Sampdoria, le milieu français Michaël Cuisance (24 ans) a été une nouvelle fois prêté par le club de Venezia, pensionnaire de Serie B. Il signe son retour en Allemagne et portera les couleurs du VfL Osnabrück en deuxième division allemande.

«Le Venezia FC annonce le prêt du milieu de terrain Michaël Cuisance, 24 ans, au VfL Osnabrück pour le reste de la saison 2023/24», est-il écrit dans le communiqué officiel du club de Venise. La saison passée, l’ancien joueur de l’OM et du Bayern avait disputé deux matchs avec la Sampdoria en Serie A.

