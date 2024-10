Ronaldinho rachète un club

https://www.greenvilletriumph.com/news/2024/10/09/brazilian-soccer-legend-ronaldinho-joins-ownership-group-of-greenville-triumph-and-liberty/

The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty today announced that global soccer icon Ronaldinho Assis has joined the club’s ownership group.