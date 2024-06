Erik ten Hag va prolonger à Manchester United !

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5521805/2024/06/11/manchester-united-ten-hag-stays/

Ten Hag to stay as Man United manager

Erik ten Hag will stay as Manchester United manager after the club’s end-of-season review culminated in a decision to keep the Dutchman — and he has agreed to remain at Old Trafford. Following a period of major uncertainty over Ten Hag’s future, United held talks with the 54-year-old on Tuesday and the preference of both parties was for his tenure to continue. Ten Hag’s existing United contract runs until next June, with an option to prolong by 12 months, and they will now enter discussions about extending those terms. After winning the FA Cup last month, defeating Manchester City 2-1...