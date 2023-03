USA : le sélectionneur Gregg Berhalter réintégré après une enquête réalisée

https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/03/us-soccer-statement-regarding-completion-of-alston-bird-investigation-concerning-gregg-berhalter

In December 2022, upon learning of a serious allegation of past misconduct against then-U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter, U.S. Soccer immediately engaged a team at Alston & Bird LLP – led by Jenny Kramer, BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt – to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. Based on facts revealed in the course of this process, U.S. Soccer asked the Alston & Bird team to expand the scope of their investigation to include potential inappropriate behavior toward U.S.