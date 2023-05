Le Borussia Mönchengladbach s’offre définitivement Julian Weigl

https://www.borussia.de/en/news/news/2023-05-05-borussia-sign-julian-weigl-from-benfica-permanently

Borussia Mönchengladbach | Borussia sign Julian Weigl from Benfica permanently

Borussia Mönchengladbach have made the transfer of Julian Weigl from Benfica permanent. The 27-year-old has already been on loan from the Portuguese side for the 2022/23 season, but has now signed a contract with the Foals until 30th June 2028.