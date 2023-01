MHSC : Arnaud Souquet file au Chicago Fire

https://www.chicagofirefc.com/news/chicago-fire-fc-acquires-french-defender-arnaud-souquet-from-montpellier-herault

Chicago Fire FC Acquires French Defender Arnaud Souquet from Montpellier Hérault SC | Chicago Fire FC

CHICAGO (Jan. 9, 2023) – Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired French defender Arnaud Souquet (pronounced: ahr-NO soo-KAY) via free transfer from Montpellier HSC (Ligue 1, France). Souquet will occupy an international spot on the Fire’s roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer