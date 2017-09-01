Fernando Llorente rejoint Tottenham dans les ultimes heures du mercato estival en provenance de Swansea.

L’attaquant espagnol âgé de 32 ans a signé un contrat jusqu’en 2019 avec le club londonien. Longtemps courtisé par Chelsea, l’international ibérique avait inscrit quinze buts en trente trois matchs de Premier League avec Swansea.

The Spain striker, 32, has signed a contract with the Club until 2019. Full story - https://t.co/0vOFoz5Tvu #WelcomeFernando pic.twitter.com/nWnG0lt0ak

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 31 août 2017