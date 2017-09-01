Fernando Llorente rejoint Tottenham dans les ultimes heures du mercato estival en provenance de Swansea.

L’attaquant espagnol âgé de 32 ans a signé un contrat jusqu’en 2019 avec le club londonien. Longtemps courtisé par Chelsea, l’international ibérique avait inscrit quinze buts en trente trois matchs de Premier League avec Swansea.