Youssouf Sabaly file à Al-Duhail

https://en.realbetisbalompie.es/news/latest_news/real-betis-and-al-duhail-sports-club-reach-an-agreement-for-the-transfer-of-youssouf-sabaly-31473

Real Betis and Al-Duhail Sports Club reach an agreement for the transfer of Youssouf Sabaly - RealBetisBalompié

The Senegalese player arrived in 2021 and leaves after 91 games played with Betis. - RealBetisBalompié