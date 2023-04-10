Premier League

Dele Alli pris en flagrant délit avec du gaz hilarant

Par Dahbia Hattabi
1 min.
Dele Alli pris en flagrant délit avec du gaz hilarant @Maxppp

Rien ne va plus pour Dele Alli (26 ans). Comme expliqué ce matin, la saison de l’Anglais est d’ores et déjà terminée en raison d’une blessure à la hanche. Autorisé à retourner en Angleterre par Besiktas, club auquel il est prêté, le joueur d’Everton a fait parler de lui ce lundi.

La suite après cette publicité

En effet, le Daily Mail a publié des clichés de lui dans un appartement à Manchester avec un ballon dans la bouche en train d’inhaler du gaz hilarant. Il y a plusieurs cartouches de gaz hilarant d’ailleurs sur la table devant lui. Cela ne va pas arranger les affaires de l’ancien joueur de Tottenham.

À lire Besiktas : saison terminée pour Dele Alli
MailOnline Sport
Dele Alli pictured surrounded by laughing gas canisters with a balloon in his mouth after failed Besiktas loan was cut short https://t.co/pCOuxHK0Fb https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11956403/Dele-Alli-pictured-surrounded-laughing-gas-canisters-balloon-mouth.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailsport Dele Alli surrounded by gas canisters with a balloon in his mouth Former England footballer Dele Alli has been pictured with a balloon close to his lips while being surrounded by gas cannisters in a Manchester flat.
voir sur Twitter
Pub. le

Top commentaires

Marseillais 13:50 Il est parti en couille au moment qu’on certain mourinho a était son entraîneur et qu’il a écarté du groupe 1 Répondre Ludovic Lelarge 14:09 Qui ne l'a pas fait une fois? Bon s'affiché sur les réseaux sociaux avec ça en tant que footballeur pro c'est moyen mais y'a pas mort d'homme non plus. 0 Répondre
Voir tous les commentaires
La suite après cette publicité

Plus d'infos sur...

Premier League Premier League
Everton Everton
Besiktas Besiktas
Dele Alli Dele Alli
La suite après cette publicité

Fil info

La suite après cette publicité

Articles recommandés

Voir tous
La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Nos dernières vidéos

La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Les plus lus

La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Explorer

Top commentaires
Partager