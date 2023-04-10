Dele Alli pris en flagrant délit avec du gaz hilarant

Rien ne va plus pour Dele Alli (26 ans). Comme expliqué ce matin, la saison de l’Anglais est d’ores et déjà terminée en raison d’une blessure à la hanche. Autorisé à retourner en Angleterre par Besiktas, club auquel il est prêté, le joueur d’Everton a fait parler de lui ce lundi.
En effet, le Daily Mail a publié des clichés de lui dans un appartement à Manchester avec un ballon dans la bouche en train d’inhaler du gaz hilarant. Il y a plusieurs cartouches de gaz hilarant d’ailleurs sur la table devant lui. Cela ne va pas arranger les affaires de l’ancien joueur de Tottenham.
MailOnline Sport @MailSport – 12:54
Dele Alli pictured surrounded by laughing gas canisters with a balloon in his mouth after failed Besiktas loan was cut short https://t.co/pCOuxHK0Fb https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11956403/Dele-Alli-pictured-surrounded-laughing-gas-canisters-balloon-mouth.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailsport Dele Alli surrounded by gas canisters with a balloon in his mouth Former England footballer Dele Alli has been pictured with a balloon close to his lips while being surrounded by gas cannisters in a Manchester flat.voir sur Twitter
