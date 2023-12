Columbus Crew : Steven Moreira prolonge jusqu’en 2025

https://www.columbuscrew.com/news/columbus-crew-re-sign-defender-steven-moreira

Columbus Crew re-sign defender Steven Moreira | Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS –Columbus Crew today announced that the club has re-signed defender Steven Moreira through the 2025 season with a Club option for 2026. The France native joined the Black & Gold in 2021 and has made 82 appearances in all competitions, recording two goals and 15 assists.