Neymar perd une main à 160 000€ au poker face à une star de NBA

Neymar @Maxppp

En attendant son retour sur les terrains de football, prévu l’automne prochain, Neymar peut s’adonner à son autre passion : le poker. Et cette nuit, le Brésilien participait à un tournoi où figurait également la star de NBA, Jimmy Butler.

Hustler Casino Live
OMG!! HAND OF THE NIGHT!! 😱😱

$174,000 POT!! @neymarjr vs @JimmyButler
💰💰💰

Neymar is ALL IN with trips vs Jimmy Butler's FULL HOUSE

@JimmyButler is now winning more than $100K tonight!!

Tune in NOW: https://t.co/AsrO2QjStY https://www.youtube.com/live/Mnf0ZZzGxbk Neymar, Ninja, Jimmy Butler, Ryan Garcia, Alan Keating, Dan Bilzerian & Jon Vlogs Play POKER!! ▶ SUBSCRIBE http://youtube.com/hustlercasinolive?sub_confirmation=1▶HCL CLIPS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOYjui_6iH-ab2MDG6uooiQ▶ TWITTER (X) http://tw...
Et l’Américain a joué un vilain tour à l’ancien Parisien. Ce dernier pensait être en position de force avec un brelan de quatre et un possible tirage couleur. Sauf que Butler a réussi à cacher son brelan de cinq et a réussi à empocher 160 000€ sur ce coup !

