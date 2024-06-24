Neymar perd une main à 160 000€ au poker face à une star de NBA

En attendant son retour sur les terrains de football, prévu l’automne prochain, Neymar peut s’adonner à son autre passion : le poker. Et cette nuit, le Brésilien participait à un tournoi où figurait également la star de NBA, Jimmy Butler.

Et l’Américain a joué un vilain tour à l’ancien Parisien. Ce dernier pensait être en position de force avec un brelan de quatre et un possible tirage couleur. Sauf que Butler a réussi à cacher son brelan de cinq et a réussi à empocher 160 000€ sur ce coup !