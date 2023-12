Cologne : Steffen Baumgart remercié

https://fc.de/en/fc-and-steffen-baumgart-go-their-separate-ways

FC and Steffen Baumgart go their separate ways | 1. FC Köln

1. FC Köln and head coach Steffen Baumgart will go their separate ways at the end of the year. Those responsible for the sporting side of affairs, Managing Director Christian Keller and Head of Football, Thomas Kessler and the 51-year-old coach had as discussed spoken about the sporting situation before and against the game against 1. FC Union Berlin and together came to that decision. Steffen Baumgart took charge of 1. FC Köln in summer 2021, after FC had secured safety in the relegation play-off