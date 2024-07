MLS : Hugo Lloris sélectionné chez les All-Stars

https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/2024-mls-all-star-team-roster

2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster | MLSSoccer.com

Thirty players will represent Major League Soccer against the best of LIGA MX for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held July 24 at Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30