Inter Miami : un cadre forfait toute la saison

Injury Update: Facundo Farías | Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for attacker Facundo Farías. Farías suffered an injury to his left Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on Friday, January 19 against the El Salvador national team at the Estadio Cuscatlán. The Argentinian will undergo a surgery at Baptist