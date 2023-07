Real Madrid - Milan : un commentateur victime d’un malaise en plein direct !

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12330155/ESPNs-Shaka-Hislop-faints-AIR-pre-game-report-Milan-Real-Madrid-friendly-LA-Network-says-hes-conscious-examined-field-medics.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailsport

ESPN's Shaka Hislop FAINTS ON AIR before Milan-Real Madrid friendly

ESPN touchline reporter and former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed in the middle of an on-air report before Sunday's AC Milan-Real Madrid friendly in Pasadena, California.