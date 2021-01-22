Accueil / Premier League / Mat Ryan nouveau gardien d'Arsenal !

Mat Ryan nouveau gardien d'Arsenal !

  • Officiel Par Mathieu Rault
  • Publié le - Mis à jour à
Mathew Ryan sous les couleurs de Brighton
Mathew Ryan sous les couleurs de Brighton ©Maxppp

Non content des performances de l'ancien Dijonnais Runar Alex Runarsson, Arsenal s'était mis en quête d'une doublure à Bernd Leno cet hiver. Les Gunners ont trouvé gants à leurs mains en la personne de Mat Ryan ! Le portier international australien (28 ans) est prêté par Brighton jusqu'à la fin de la saison.

Passé par le Club Bruges, Valencia et le Racing Genk, Mathew Ryan avait rejoint Brighton en 2017. Les Seagulls avaient déboursé 6 millions d'euros. Avec lui, ils avaient grimpé en Premier League. Numéro un au poste pendant trois saisons et demie, Ryan a été doublé dans la hiérarchie par Rob Sanchez à la mi-décembre. 28 clean sheets en 121 matches de Premier League et une nouvelle aventure à Londres !

