André Ayew rejoint Xavi à Al Sadd

Libre depuis la fin de son contrat avec Swansea, André Ayew (31 ans) va bientôt s’engager avec Al Sadd. Le club qatari a annoncé avoir trouvé un accord avec l’ancien marseillais. Élu joueur ghanéen de l'année, il sera donc entraîné par Xavi, qui a récemment prolongé son contrat jusqu’en 2023.

Sur Twitter, le club a déclaré avoir « conclu un accord pour signer la star ghanéenne André Ayew. Le joueur arrivera à Doha dans la matinée pour terminer les procédures de routine, suivies de la signature du contrat et de l'annonce officielle. »

#AlSadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian star Andre Ayew. The player will arrive in Doha in the morning to complete the routine procedures, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement#AlwaysAlSadd@AyewAndrepic.twitter.com/1hr7GLECQQ