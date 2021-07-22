Accueil / QSL / André Ayew rejoint Xavi à Al Sadd

André Ayew rejoint Xavi à Al Sadd

  • Officiel Par Hugo Chirossel
  • Publié le
André Ayew sous le maillot de Swansea City
André Ayew sous le maillot de Swansea City ©Maxppp

Libre depuis la fin de son contrat avec Swansea, André Ayew (31 ans) va bientôt s’engager avec Al Sadd. Le club qatari a annoncé avoir trouvé un accord avec l’ancien marseillais. Élu joueur ghanéen de l'année, il sera donc entraîné par Xavi, qui a récemment prolongé son contrat jusqu’en 2023.

Sur Twitter, le club a déclaré avoir « conclu un accord pour signer la star ghanéenne André Ayew. Le joueur arrivera à Doha dans la matinée pour terminer les procédures de routine, suivies de la signature du contrat et de l'annonce officielle. »

