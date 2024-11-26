Javier Mascherano devient entraineur de l’Inter Miami

https://www.intermiamicf.com/news/inter-miami-cf-appoints-javier-mascherano-as-head-coach

Inter Miami CF Appoints Javier Mascherano as Head Coach | Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF announced today that it has named Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Javier Mascherano as its head coach, signing him to a contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Argentine joins following a period as the head coach of the Argentina U-20 and Olympic national