Javier Mascherano devient entraineur de l’Inter Miami
1 min.
@Maxppp
Tata Martino parti, c’est un autre Argentin qui prend le relais sur le banc de l’Inter Miami. La franchise américaine vient d’annoncer la venue de Javier Mascherano (40 ans) comme entraîneur principal. L’ancien du Barça et de Liverpool est très proche de Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF – 18:31
Bienvenido, Jefe 🇦🇷✍️Voir sur X
Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Javier @Mascherano has been named as our new head coach! Welcome to the Miami dream 🖤.
More details: https://t.co/iICOZxaFw7 https://www.intermiamicf.com/news/inter-miami-cf-appoints-javier-mascherano-as-head-coach Inter Miami CF Appoints Javier Mascherano as Head Coach | Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF announced today that it has named Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Javier Mascherano as its head coach, signing him to a contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Argentine joins following a period as the head coach of the Argentina U-20 and Olympic national
L’ex-milieu de terrain officiait comme sélectionneur U20 de l’Argentine. C’est lui qui dirigeait l’Albiceleste lors des Jeux Olympiques de Paris. Il quitte donc ces fonctions au sein de la fédération pour prendre en main son tout premier club comme entraîneur. Il a signé jusqu’en 2027.
