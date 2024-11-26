Menu Rechercher
Commenter 11
Officiel MLS

Javier Mascherano devient entraineur de l’Inter Miami

Par Maxime Barbaud
1 min.
Mascherano @Maxppp

Tata Martino parti, c’est un autre Argentin qui prend le relais sur le banc de l’Inter Miami. La franchise américaine vient d’annoncer la venue de Javier Mascherano (40 ans) comme entraîneur principal. L’ancien du Barça et de Liverpool est très proche de Lionel Messi.

La suite après cette publicité
Inter Miami CF
Bienvenido, Jefe 🇦🇷✍️

Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Javier @Mascherano has been named as our new head coach! Welcome to the Miami dream 🩷🖤.

More details: https://t.co/iICOZxaFw7 https://www.intermiamicf.com/news/inter-miami-cf-appoints-javier-mascherano-as-head-coach Inter Miami CF Appoints Javier Mascherano as Head Coach | Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF announced today that it has named Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Javier Mascherano as its head coach, signing him to a contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Argentine joins following a period as the head coach of the Argentina U-20 and Olympic national
Voir sur X

L’ex-milieu de terrain officiait comme sélectionneur U20 de l’Argentine. C’est lui qui dirigeait l’Albiceleste lors des Jeux Olympiques de Paris. Il quitte donc ces fonctions au sein de la fédération pour prendre en main son tout premier club comme entraîneur. Il a signé jusqu’en 2027.

Pub. le - MAJ le
Voir tous les commentaires (11)
La suite après cette publicité

En savoir plus sur

MLS
Inter Miami
Javier Alejandro Mascherano

En savoir plus sur

MLS Major League Soccer
Inter Miami Logo Inter Miami
Javier Alejandro Mascherano Javier Alejandro Mascherano
La suite après cette publicité

Articles recommandés

Voir tous

Nos dernières vidéos

Les plus lus

Explorer

Partager
Top commentaires
Comparer les stats du match
Partager
Copié dans le presse-papier