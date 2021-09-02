Accueil / Premier League / Premier League : les 6 nommés pour le titre de joueur du mois

Premier League : les 6 nommés pour le titre de joueur du mois

  • Par Hugo Chirossel
  • Publié le
Greenwood au duel face à la défense des Peacocks !
Greenwood au duel face à la défense des Peacocks ! ©Maxppp

La Premier League a dévoilé les six nommés pour le titre de meilleur joueur du mois d’août. Parmis eux, on retrouve notamment deux joueurs de West Ham : Michail Antonio et Said Benrahma.

On retrouve également Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Demarai Gray (Everton) et Mason Greenwood (Manchester United). Les votes se termineront le lundi 6 septembre.

