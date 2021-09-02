Premier League : les 6 nommés pour le titre de joueur du mois
La Premier League a dévoilé les six nommés pour le titre de meilleur joueur du mois d’août. Parmis eux, on retrouve notamment deux joueurs de West Ham : Michail Antonio et Said Benrahma.
On retrouve également Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Demarai Gray (Everton) et Mason Greenwood (Manchester United). Les votes se termineront le lundi 6 septembre.
🔵 Marcos Alonso— Premier League (@premierleague) September 2, 2021
⚒️ Michail Antonio
⚒️ Said Benrahma
⚪️ Eric Dier
🍬 Demarai Gray
🔴 Mason Greenwood
Who gets your vote for @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month?
🗳 #PLAwards | https://t.co/WX2PCZcCOg pic.twitter.com/Ruu2HK3wfB
