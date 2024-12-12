Menu Rechercher
L’Inter Miami annonce son nouveau maillot extérieur pour 2025

Par Aurélien Macedo
1 min.
Lionel Messi célèbre un but @Maxppp

Meilleur club de la saison régulière de Major League Soccer, la franchise de l’Inter Miami a toutefois échoué en quart de finale de la Conférence Est contre Atlanta United (2-1/3-2). Un petit échec pour Lionel Messi et ses coéquipiers qui tenteront de se rattraper en 2025. Une saison importante puisque le club de Floride jouera aussi la Coupe du monde des Clubs durant l’été.

Inter Miami CF
The Fortitude Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season 🖤

Details: https://t.co/tuKdHeaqpG https://www.intermiamicf.com/news/the-fortitude-jersey-inter-miami-cf-unveils-striking-new-away-kit-ahead-of-the-2025-season The Fortitude Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season | Inter Miami CF Fans in South Florida have the first opportunity to secure the newest adidas jersey in time for the holidays at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Chase Stadium beginning today, Dec. 12 Miami (Dec. 12, 2024) - Inter Miami CF unveiled the Fortitude Kit today, the Club’s bold
En vue de ces échéances qui vont rapidement arriver, l’Inter Miami a dévoilé son nouveau maillot extérieur pour la saison prochaine. Une tenue noire et grise avec des touches roses qui fait pleinement honneur aux couleurs de la formation détenue par David Beckham.

Pub. le - MAJ le
