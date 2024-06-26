Euro

Euro 2024 : Phil Foden quitte l’équipe d’Angleterre

Par Matthieu Margueritte
1 min.
Mateo Kovačić et Phil Foden à la lutte. @Maxppp

Présent hier soir pour le match de l’Angleterre face à la Slovénie (0-0), Phil Foden ne vit pas un Euro 2024 transcendant. Et selon la presse anglaise, le joueur de Manchester City a quitté le camp de base anglais pour rentrer au pays.

La suite après cette publicité
The Athletic | Football
Phil Foden has left England’s #Euro2024 camp due to a “pressing family matter”, the FA announced on Wednesday.

No details were given, but the Manchester City player’s departure was described as “temporary”.

More from @OliverKay

https://t.co/4joQBXcX34 https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5593394/2024/06/26/phil-foden-leaves-england-euro-2024/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro 2024 camp to return to UK Phil Foden has left England’s European Championship camp due to a “pressing family matter”, the FA announced on Wednesday. No details were given, but the Manchester City player’s departure was described as “temporary”. It raises the possibility that Foden could return to Germany in time for England’s round-of-16 match in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. This is not the first time an England player has left a recent tournament camp due to a family matter. Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 following a break-in at his home. He returned in time for...
voir sur Twitter

Selon le porte-parole de la FA (fédération anglaise), Foden a dû rentrer pour «des raisons familiales urgentes». Son absence a été jugée «temporaire». Le Cityzen pourrait donc bien être présent pour le huitième de finale des Three Lions dimanche prochain à 18h.

Pub. le MAJ le
Voir tous les commentaires 4

Plus d'infos sur...

Euro Euro
Angleterre Angleterre
Phil Foden Phil Foden
La suite après cette publicité

Fil info

La suite après cette publicité

Articles recommandés

Voir tous

Nos dernières vidéos

Les plus lus

Explorer

Partager
Top commentaires
Comparer les stats du match
Partager