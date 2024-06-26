Euro 2024 : Phil Foden quitte l’équipe d’Angleterre

Présent hier soir pour le match de l’Angleterre face à la Slovénie (0-0), Phil Foden ne vit pas un Euro 2024 transcendant. Et selon la presse anglaise, le joueur de Manchester City a quitté le camp de base anglais pour rentrer au pays.
The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC – 16:44
Phil Foden has left England’s #Euro2024 camp due to a “pressing family matter”, the FA announced on Wednesday.voir sur Twitter
No details were given, but the Manchester City player’s departure was described as “temporary”.
More from @OliverKay
https://t.co/4joQBXcX34 https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5593394/2024/06/26/phil-foden-leaves-england-euro-2024/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro 2024 camp to return to UK Phil Foden has left England’s European Championship camp due to a “pressing family matter”, the FA announced on Wednesday. No details were given, but the Manchester City player’s departure was described as “temporary”. It raises the possibility that Foden could return to Germany in time for England’s round-of-16 match in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. This is not the first time an England player has left a recent tournament camp due to a family matter. Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 following a break-in at his home. He returned in time for...
More from @OliverKay
Selon le porte-parole de la FA (fédération anglaise), Foden a dû rentrer pour «des raisons familiales urgentes». Son absence a été jugée «temporaire». Le Cityzen pourrait donc bien être présent pour le huitième de finale des Three Lions dimanche prochain à 18h.
