Euro 2024 : Phil Foden quitte l’équipe d’Angleterre

Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro 2024 camp to return to UK

Phil Foden has left England’s European Championship camp due to a “pressing family matter”, the FA announced on Wednesday. No details were given, but the Manchester City player’s departure was described as “temporary”. It raises the possibility that Foden could return to Germany in time for England’s round-of-16 match in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. This is not the first time an England player has left a recent tournament camp due to a family matter. Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 following a break-in at his home. He returned in time for...