Fernandinho rempile à Man City
- Publié le - Mis à jour à
C'était dans l'air, c'est désormais officiel : Fernandinho (36 ans) a prolongé son contrat avec Manchester City. Le milieu de terrain brésilien, capitaine des Skyblues, a paraphé un nouveau bail jusqu'en juin 2022.
En 350 apparitions sous le maillot mancunien, l'international auriverde (53 sélections, 2 buts) a glané 12 trophées, dont 4 Premier Leagues et 6 FA Cup. «Dans mon esprit, mon job ici n'est pas encore terminé», a-t-il lâché.
𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮! 🎉— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 29, 2021
We're delighted that @fernandinho has extended his contract at the Club! 💙
Tap below for the full story! 📝
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re
