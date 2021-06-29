Fernandinho rempile à Man City

C'était dans l'air, c'est désormais officiel : Fernandinho (36 ans) a prolongé son contrat avec Manchester City. Le milieu de terrain brésilien, capitaine des Skyblues, a paraphé un nouveau bail jusqu'en juin 2022.

En 350 apparitions sous le maillot mancunien, l'international auriverde (53 sélections, 2 buts) a glané 12 trophées, dont 4 Premier Leagues et 6 FA Cup. «Dans mon esprit, mon job ici n'est pas encore terminé», a-t-il lâché.

