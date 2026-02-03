Menu Rechercher
Officiel League Championship

ASSE : Pierre Ekwah file à Watford

Par Aurélien Léger-Moëc
1 min.
Pierre Ekwah avec le maillot de Saint-Etienne @Maxppp

Arrivé en prêt à Saint-Etienne en 2024 en provenance de Sunderland puis acheté définitivement l’été suivant, Pierre Ekwah quitte le Forez pour retourner en Championship. Watford, 10e de la deuxième division anglaise, a officialisé l’arrivée du joueur sous la forme d’un prêt avec option d’achat.

Watford Football Club
Welcome to Watford, Pierre Ekwah ✍️🇫🇷

The midfielder signs on a loan deal from Saint-Étienne until the end of the season, with an option to buy.
Selon nos informations, cette option d’achat s’élève à 7,5 M€. Le milieu de terrain français, âgé de 24 ans, portera le numéro 17 avec Watford.

Pub. le - MAJ le
