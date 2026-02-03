League Championship
ASSE : Pierre Ekwah file à Watford
@Maxppp
Arrivé en prêt à Saint-Etienne en 2024 en provenance de Sunderland puis acheté définitivement l’été suivant, Pierre Ekwah quitte le Forez pour retourner en Championship. Watford, 10e de la deuxième division anglaise, a officialisé l’arrivée du joueur sous la forme d’un prêt avec option d’achat.
Watford Football Club @WatfordFC – 10:21
Welcome to Watford, Pierre Ekwah ✍️🇫🇷Voir sur X
The midfielder signs on a loan deal from Saint-Étienne until the end of the season, with an option to buy.
Selon nos informations, cette option d’achat s’élève à 7,5 M€. Le milieu de terrain français, âgé de 24 ans, portera le numéro 17 avec Watford.
