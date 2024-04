Un joueur sud-africain tué par balle

https://www.safa.net/2024/04/04/safa-saddened-by-the-passing-of-kaizer-chiefs-player-luke-fleurs/

4 April 2024 – The South African Football Association (SAFA) is saddened by the passing of Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs. Chiefs confirmed that the 24-year-old Fleurs tragically lost his life on Wednesday night, 3 April 2024, during a hijacking in Johannesburg. "It is with a great deal of sadness we announce that Kaizer Chiefs