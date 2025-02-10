MLS
L’Inter Miami dévoile son tout nouveau maillot domicile
Alors que la saison de Major League Soccer 2025 va débuter en mars prochain pour l’Inter Miami, le club floridien vient de dévoiler sa nouvelle tunique domicile. Un maillot qui sera également porté pour la saison 2026.
Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF – 05:15
Euforia 💗 Introducing our new home kit for the 2025 season 🤩Voir sur X
Ainsi, on connaît le maillot que portera Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez et leurs coéquipiers cet été pour la Coupe du monde des Clubs. Tunique rayée rose et saumon façonnée par adidas, ce nouveau maillot appelé Euphoria est aussi composé de légères touches noires.
