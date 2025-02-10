L’Inter Miami dévoile son tout nouveau maillot domicile

https://www.intermiamicf.com/news/inter-miami-cf-unveils-euforia-club-s-new-2025-and-2026-pink-home-kit

Inter Miami CF Unveils Euforia, Club’s New 2025 and 2026 Pink Home Kit | Inter Miami CF

Fans can purchase the Club’s striking new jersey starting on Feb. 12 at a special celebration at Wynwood Marketplace, Euforia Begins, in collaboration with Royal Caribbean and at Inter Miami CF Official Stores Inter Miami CF unveiled Euforia today, the Club’s striking new iconic pink home kit for the highly-anticipated