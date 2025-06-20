Coupe du monde des clubs
Le but d’Igor Jesus qui climatise le PSG
Coup de stupeur du côté du Rose Bawl Stadium de Pasadena où le Paris Saint-Germain se retrouve mené par le club brésilien de Botafogo. Malgré une domination totale pendant cette première période, Igor Jesus a surpris Gianluigi Donnarumma et ses coéquipiers.
DAZN Football @DAZNFootball – 03:42
IGOR JESUS BURIES IT! 💥
@PSG_English 0 - @Botafogo 1
@PSG_English 0 - @Botafogo 1
Alors qu’on disputait la 36e minute de ce match, Jefferson Savarino a glissé un ballon en profondeur pour l’attaquant brésilien qui s’est intercalé entre Willian Pacho et Lucas Beraldo avant d’ajuster le gardien sur un tir dévié par Willian Pacho.
