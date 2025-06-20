Menu Rechercher
Commenter
Coupe du monde des clubs

Le but d’Igor Jesus qui climatise le PSG

Par Aurélien Macedo
1 min.
Igor Jesus et Renato Paiva @Maxppp
Regarder en direct sur DAZN
PSG 0-1 Botafogo Voir sur DAZN

Coup de stupeur du côté du Rose Bawl Stadium de Pasadena où le Paris Saint-Germain se retrouve mené par le club brésilien de Botafogo. Malgré une domination totale pendant cette première période, Igor Jesus a surpris Gianluigi Donnarumma et ses coéquipiers.

La suite après cette publicité
DAZN Football
ADVANTAGE SOUTH AMERICA! 🌎⚽️

IGOR JESUS BURIES IT! 💥

@PSG_English 0 - @Botafogo 1

Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGBOT https://www.dazn.com/en-US/welcome DAZN | Live & On Demand Sports Streaming Sign up to DAZN for the best in live boxing, MMA & on demand sports streaming. Enjoy free or sign up to on any device for our full catalogue.
Voir sur X

Alors qu’on disputait la 36e minute de ce match, Jefferson Savarino a glissé un ballon en profondeur pour l’attaquant brésilien qui s’est intercalé entre Willian Pacho et Lucas Beraldo avant d’ajuster le gardien sur un tir dévié par Willian Pacho.

Suivez le match PSG - Botafogo sur DAZN.

Pub. le - MAJ le
Voir tous les commentaires
La suite après cette publicité

En savoir plus sur

Coupe du monde des clubs
PSG
Botafogo

En savoir plus sur

Coupe du monde des clubs Coupe du monde des clubs FIFA
PSG Logo Paris Saint-Germain
Botafogo Logo Botafogo
La suite après cette publicité

Articles recommandés

Voir tous

Nos dernières vidéos

Les plus lus

Explorer

Partager
Top commentaires
Comparer les stats du match
Partager
Copié dans le presse-papier