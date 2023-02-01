Tottenham : Antonio Conte va subir une intervention chirurgicale
Par Jordan Pardon
Tottenham a annoncé ce mercredi sur ses réseaux sociaux qu’Antonio Conte allait subir une intervention chirurgicale ce mercredi. Le technicien italien, dont l’avenir ne devrait pas s’écrire indéfiniment à Tottenham, souffre d’une cholécystite mais reviendra tout de même après son opération.
«Antonio Conte est récemment tombé malade avec de fortes douleurs abdominales. Suite à un diagnostic de cholécystite, il subira une intervention chirurgicale pour retirer sa vésicule biliaire aujourd’hui et reviendra après une période de récupération. Tout le monde au Club lui souhaite bon courage», a indiqué le club londonien dans un tweet.
Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial – 11:01
Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain.voir sur Twitter
