Le clan Kylian Mbappé sort du silence après les soupçons de viol et d’agression sexuelle en Suède

Real Madrid-star Kylian Mbappé is being investigated by Swedish police on a rape allegation following his trip to Stockholm last week. The 25-year-old Frenchman is accused of rape and sexual molestation, Expressen understands. Mbappé is being investigated on ”reasonable suspicion” of sexual assault, which is on the lower end of the scale in the Swedish justice system.