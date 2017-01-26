C’est la fin d’un mini-feuilleton ! Mbaye Niang (22 ans), qui aurait pu aller au Genoa, s’est finalement engagé ce jeudi soir avec Watford. Le club anglais vient de confirmer un accord avec son club, l’AC Milan.

L’attaquant français portera le numéro 21 dans le club britannique où il est prêté jusqu’à la fin de la saison. Toutefois, la formation anglaise a une option d’achat qui court jusqu’à cet été.

#watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of M'Baye Niang from @acmilan.

Welcome @MBaye9Niang !

More info : https://t.co/PTgFJ9ISx6 pic.twitter.com/nl90j3995l

— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) 26 janvier 2017