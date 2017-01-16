Aly Cissokho (29 ans) est prêté à l’Olympiacos Le Pirée jusqu’à la fin de la saison, avec une option d’achat avoisinant 1 M€.

Le latéral gauche international tricolore (1 sélection) sort d’une première partie d’exercice correcte avec Aston Villa.

Aly Cissokho has joined @Olympiacos_Org on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/p48zrSsHeP

— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) 16 janvier 2017