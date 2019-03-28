C’est une star d’Aston Villa qui vient de prendre sa retraite. Gabriel Agbonlahor (32 ans) a décidé de raccrocher les crampons après 391 apparitions pour les Villans. Fort de 86 buts et 57 passes décisives, l’international anglais (3 sélections), le natif de Birmingham a annoncé son choix sur Instagram.

« Si on m’avait dit à l’école que je jouerais près de 400 matches avec Aston Villa, que j’aurais le record de buts dans l’histoire du club, que je serais capitaine et que je représenterais l’Angleterre, j’aurais bien ri ! Il est temps pour moi de prendre ma retraite et de regarder Aston Villa en tant que fan. Je tiens à remercier tous les supporters, le staff et mes anciens camarades », a notamment écrit Gabriel Agbonlahor.