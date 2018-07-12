Mardi, l’international algérien Riyad Mahrez a été officiellement transféré de Leicester City à Manchester City pour 67 millions d’euros. L’attaquant a fait ses adieux sur Twitter au club et à ses fans : « Gagner la Premier League contre toute attente était incroyable. Tout cela n’aurait pas pu être possible sans votre soutien. Je veux tous vous remercier. »

Avant de rajouter : « Je voudrais également remercier mes coéquipiers, le staff et toutes les personnes du club qui ont occupé une grande partie de ma vie ces dernières années. »