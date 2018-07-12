Mardi, l’international algérien Riyad Mahrez a été officiellement transféré de Leicester City à Manchester City pour 67 millions d’euros. L’attaquant a fait ses adieux sur Twitter au club et à ses fans : « Gagner la Premier League contre toute attente était incroyable. Tout cela n’aurait pas pu être possible sans votre soutien. Je veux tous vous remercier. »

Avant de rajouter : « Je voudrais également remercier mes coéquipiers, le staff et toutes les personnes du club qui ont occupé une grande partie de ma vie ces dernières années. »

To all Leicester fans, We have made some amazing memories and history together. Winning the premiership against all odds was just something else and none of this would have been possible without your extraordinary support for me and the team. I want to thank all of you — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) 11 juillet 2018

for welcoming me to the club right from the start and continuing to give me the belief and encouragement to achieve what we have together. I would also like to thank my teammates, staff and everyone at the club who have become a big part of my life in the last few years. — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) 11 juillet 2018