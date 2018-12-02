Annoncé avec insistance à l’AC Milan cet hiver, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (37 ans) se trouve en ce moment en pleine promotion de son autobiographie intitulée « Le foot, c’est moi ». Le géant suédois actuellement au Los Angeles Galaxy a glissé dans cet ouvrage son onze de légende ainsi que ses cinq remplaçants.

On notera la présence des Français Lilian Thuram et Patrick Vieira mais aussi celles de Maxwell, Thiago Silva ou encore Lionel Messi. Sur le banc, on retrouve Andres Iniesta, Gennaro Gattuso, Clarence Seedorf, Julio Cesar et Fabio Cannavaro. Une équipe qui ne manque pas d’allure...