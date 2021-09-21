Corinthians espère recruter Paulinho
À peine arrivé à Al Ahli l'été dernier, le milieu de terrain Paulinho (32 ans ) vient officiellement de résilier son contrat avec le club saoudien. D'ailleurs, l'ancien Barcelonais pourrait revenir au Brésil, son pays natal.
En effet, selon nos informations, l'international auriverde (56 sélections, 13 réalisations) et Corinthians sont en pourparlers pour un transfert gratuit. Il pourrait faire ainsi son retour dans son ancien club, qu'il a connu entre 2010 et 2012.
