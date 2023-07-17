Officiel Premier League

Mario Fernandes débarque au Zenit

Par Aurélien Macedo
Les supporters du CSKA Moscou vont l’avoir mauvaise … Légende du club de la capitale russe, le latéral droit brésilien devenu international russe Mario Fernandes (32 ans) débarque du côté du Zenit. Libre depuis un passage au SC Internacional, il a signé pour un an avec une autre année en option.

Capé une fois avec le Brésil et 33 fois avec la Russie (5 buts), Mario Fernandes avait brillé au CSKA Moscou entre 2012 et 2022 où il aura remporté le championnat à trois reprises. Quart de finaliste de la Coupe du monde 2018 avec la Russie, il apportera son expérience au Zenit.

FC Zenit in English✨
Welcome to Zenit Mario Fernandes!

The Russian international joins us on a one-year deal with the option of a further year 📝

https://t.co/CK1vxc2mUc https://en.fc-zenit.ru/news/2023-07-17-mario-fernandes-v-zenite-.htm Mario Fernandes in a Zenit player The club has signed a one-year deal with the Russian international with the option of a further year.
