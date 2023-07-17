Mario Fernandes débarque au Zenit

Les supporters du CSKA Moscou vont l’avoir mauvaise … Légende du club de la capitale russe, le latéral droit brésilien devenu international russe Mario Fernandes (32 ans) débarque du côté du Zenit. Libre depuis un passage au SC Internacional, il a signé pour un an avec une autre année en option.
La suite après cette publicité
Capé une fois avec le Brésil et 33 fois avec la Russie (5 buts), Mario Fernandes avait brillé au CSKA Moscou entre 2012 et 2022 où il aura remporté le championnat à trois reprises. Quart de finaliste de la Coupe du monde 2018 avec la Russie, il apportera son expérience au Zenit.
FC Zenit in English✨ @fczenit_en – 11:24
Welcome to Zenit Mario Fernandes!voir sur Twitter
The Russian international joins us on a one-year deal with the option of a further year 📝
https://t.co/CK1vxc2mUc https://en.fc-zenit.ru/news/2023-07-17-mario-fernandes-v-zenite-.htm Mario Fernandes in a Zenit player The club has signed a one-year deal with the Russian international with the option of a further year.
The Russian international joins us on a one-year deal with the option of a further year 📝
https://t.co/CK1vxc2mUc https://en.fc-zenit.ru/news/2023-07-17-mario-fernandes-v-zenite-.htm Mario Fernandes in a Zenit player The club has signed a one-year deal with the Russian international with the option of a further year.
La suite après cette publicité
Plus d'infos sur...
La suite après cette publicité
Fil info
La suite après cette publicité
Articles recommandésVoir tous
La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité
Nos dernières vidéos
La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité
Les plus lus
La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité
Explorer