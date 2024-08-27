Brighton s’offre une recrue à 30 M€

Brighton poursuit son mercato intéressant. Après avoir recruté Matt O’Riley, Mats Wieffer, Georginio Rutter ou encore Yankuba Minteh, les Seagulls se sont offert le latéral turc Ferdi Kadioglu (24 ans).
Brighton & Hove Albion @OfficialBHAFC – 20:40
We are pleased to confirm the signing of Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce, for undisclosed terms! 🤝voir sur Twitter
«Nous sommes heureux de confirmer la signature de l’arrière international turc Ferdi Kadioglu en provenance de Fenerbahçe, pour des conditions non divulguées. Ferdi a signé un contrat de quatre ans avec Albion, jusqu’en juin 2028, sous réserve d’une autorisation internationale et d’une demande de permis de travail acceptée». Le montant du transfert est estimé à 30 M€.
