Le PSG a fait disparaître Kylian Mbappé

COLOPL Group Company Brilliantcrypto Inc.,Reveals “Brilliantcrypto,” The Blockchain Game Which Generates Economic Value in The Metaverse With Digital World Gemstones

The wholly owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. (HQ: Minato City Tokyo; CEO: Takashi Miyamoto), Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (HQ: Minato City Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba), announced its new blockchain game “Brilliantcrypto,” which introduces the new “Proof of Gaming” concept at the global Web3 conference “WebX” (held on 25/07/2023).