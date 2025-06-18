Menu Rechercher
Pablo Sarabia signe au Qatar

Par Matthieu Margueritte
Pablo Sarabia @Maxppp

Libre de tout contrat après son passage en Angleterre, à Wolverhampton (8 buts, 12 passes décisives en 77 matches), Pablo Sarabia (33 ans) a retrouvé un club. L’ancien joueur du PSG a signé au Qatar.

Al Arabi SC | النادي العربي
تعاقدت إدارة النادي العربي مع اللاعب الدولي الإسباني بابلو سارابيا لمدة موسمين ✍🏼

مرحبًا بـك في نادي الشعب !🔴⚪️

••••

Al Arabi Sports Club is pleased to announce the signing of Spanish international Pablo Sarabia on a two-year contract ✍🏼

#العربي | #سارابيا_عرباوي
«Al Arabi a signé un contrat de deux saisons avec l’international espagnol Pablo Sarabia, dans le cadre du renforcement de l’équipe pour la saison 2024/2025», peut-on lire sur le communiqué publié par le club qatari.

QSL
Arabi
Pablo Sarabia

QSL Qatar Stars League
Arabi Logo Al Arabi
Pablo Sarabia Pablo Sarabia
