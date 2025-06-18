QSL
Pablo Sarabia signe au Qatar
Libre de tout contrat après son passage en Angleterre, à Wolverhampton (8 buts, 12 passes décisives en 77 matches), Pablo Sarabia (33 ans) a retrouvé un club. L’ancien joueur du PSG a signé au Qatar.
Al Arabi SC | النادي العربي @alarabi_club – 20:15
تعاقدت إدارة النادي العربي مع اللاعب الدولي الإسباني بابلو سارابيا لمدة موسمين ✍🏼Voir sur X
Al Arabi Sports Club is pleased to announce the signing of Spanish international Pablo Sarabia on a two-year contract ✍🏼
#العربي | #سارابيا_عرباوي
Al Arabi Sports Club is pleased to announce the signing of Spanish international Pablo Sarabia on a two-year contract ✍🏼
#العربي | #سارابيا_عرباوي
«Al Arabi a signé un contrat de deux saisons avec l’international espagnol Pablo Sarabia, dans le cadre du renforcement de l’équipe pour la saison 2024/2025», peut-on lire sur le communiqué publié par le club qatari.
