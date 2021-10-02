Chelsea-Southampton : les compositions officielles

Battu par Manchester City (0-1) à Stamford Bridge le week-end passé, Chelsea (3e) va tenter de se relancer à l'occasion de la réception de Southampton (16e), pour le compte de la 7e journée de Premier League. Les Saints sont toujours à la recherche d'un premier succès cette saison.

Pour cette rencontre, Thomas Tuchel choisit d'aligner un 3-5-2, avec un milieu Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, et un duo d'attaque Werner-Lukaku. En face, Ralph Hasenhuttl opte pour un 4-4-2, avec Theo Walcott et le duo d'attaque Armstrong-Redmond. Romain Perraud et Ibrahima Diallo débutent sur le banc.

Les compositions officielles :

Chelsea : Mendy - Rüdiger, Thiago Silva, Azpilicueta - Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell - Werner, Lukaku

Southampton : McCarthy - Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek - Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Walcott - Armstrong, Redmond