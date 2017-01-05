Aston Villa annonce l’arrivée au club de Sam Johnstone en provenance de Manchester United.

Le gardien anglais de 23 ans, qui avait été annoncé comme le seul départ hivernal en prêt, file chez les Villans jusqu’à la fin de la saison. Sous contrat jusqu’en juin 2018, Johnstone a déjà été prêté une demi douzaine de fois par MU depuis le début de sa carrière.

Transfer news : We are delighted to announce the signing of @SamJohnstone50 on loan from @ManUtd until the end of the season. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/xpBL0Jtj0F

— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) 5 janvier 2017