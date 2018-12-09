Voici une affaire qui fait beaucoup parler outre-Manche. Battu par Chelsea samedi lors de la 16e journée de Premier League (0-2), Manchester City a enregsitré sa première défaite de la saison en championnat. Un résultat qui passe cependant au second plan... Pendant la rencontre, Raheem Sterling semble en effet avoir été victime d’insultest racistes par des supporters, en allant chercher un ballon sur le bord du terrain. Alors que Chelsea et la police londonienne se sont déjà penchés sur le cas, la Fédération anglaise a décidé de rentrer dans la danse.
Comme l’explique Sky Sports, la FA a annoncé qu’elle allait examiner le tout. « Nous prenons toutes les allégations de discrimination avec le plus grand sérieux et travaillerons avec les clubs et les autorités compétentes pour veiller à ce que cette affaire soit traitée de manière appropriée. Nous condamnons fermement toutes les formes de discimination et invitons tous les fans et les participants qui pensent avoir été victimes d’injures discriminatoires, ou témoins de, à la signaler », peut-on lire dans le communiqué. De son côté, Rahemm Sterling a poussé un coup de gueule sur son compte Instagram au sujet du traitement médiatique.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.