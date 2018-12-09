Voici une affaire qui fait beaucoup parler outre-Manche. Battu par Chelsea samedi lors de la 16e journée de Premier League (0-2), Manchester City a enregsitré sa première défaite de la saison en championnat. Un résultat qui passe cependant au second plan... Pendant la rencontre, Raheem Sterling semble en effet avoir été victime d’insultest racistes par des supporters, en allant chercher un ballon sur le bord du terrain. Alors que Chelsea et la police londonienne se sont déjà penchés sur le cas, la Fédération anglaise a décidé de rentrer dans la danse.

Comme l’explique Sky Sports, la FA a annoncé qu’elle allait examiner le tout. « Nous prenons toutes les allégations de discrimination avec le plus grand sérieux et travaillerons avec les clubs et les autorités compétentes pour veiller à ce que cette affaire soit traitée de manière appropriée. Nous condamnons fermement toutes les formes de discimination et invitons tous les fans et les participants qui pensent avoir été victimes d’injures discriminatoires, ou témoins de, à la signaler », peut-on lire dans le communiqué. De son côté, Rahemm Sterling a poussé un coup de gueule sur son compte Instagram au sujet du traitement médiatique.